How long does it take a block of ice to melt in the hot Kansas sun during a heat wave?
Just under four hours, as it turns out. The ice was placed outside at 10 a.m. Saturday. It had completely melted by 1:44 p.m.
"It's so hot out and I had no idea when it was going to melt," Kari's Diamonds and Bridal Owner Kari Stookey said. "I didn't know if it was going to be an hour or if it was going to be after everyone had left already."
Stookey said she placed the diamond-shaped ice sculpture outside at 10 a.m. By 1:44 p.m. the ice was completely melted. The display was part of Kari's 10-year anniversary cookout and ice melt Saturday.
For a donation of $25, people had the chance to guess how long it would take the ice to melt. The winner — Sonja Hodges — earned a golden ticket, which will give her a chance to win a $10,000 diamond ring at the upcoming Denim & Diamonds Gala on Aug. 2, which benefits Newman Regional Health.
"There are three golden tickets that are going to be available," Stookey said, noting that two of the three were now claimed. "The third one is going to be available during Denim & Diamonds. We're going to play 'Heads or Tails' and draw the winner from that."
Kari's has been a big supporter of the hospital since the store opened in 2009. Stookey said it was important for local business owners to support their community hospital.
"Our community really does depend on a hospital a lot more than, I think, a lot of people really know," she said. "To have medical attention right here, not having to travel if something happens — all of those things are so important. Everything that the hospital provides for the community, it's important for me to support that because I care about our community. Our community cares about us, and hopefully about the hospital."
This year's gala will help fund the purchase of five new anesthesia machines. Each machine comes with a $50,000 price tag, and is estimated to serve around 2,500 surgical patients each year.
"The [Newman Regional Health Foundation] always picks some area of the hospital with a need," Stookey said. "This year's need in anesthesiology is just great, and I think it's a great focal point for the hospital to try and raise some funds for."
Stookey said she was looking forward to the gala and hoped to see a lot of community members turn out for the event.
"The event is going to be amazing," she said. "McKenzie Cinelli [director of business development and marketing for Newman Regional Health] is in charge of it, and if you know McKenzie, you know that everything she touches is amazing. This year, I think people can expect a little bit of a different experience than they have ever had in the past. It's going to be a really special and positive experience, and this is going to be above and beyond anything that's ever been done before."
Tickets for the Denim & Diamonds gala are available to purchase through Friday by visiting www.ddbg19.givesmart.com or calling 343-6800 ext. 1920.
Stookey was also celebrating the 10th anniversary of her business's opening. During that time, Kari's has had a big presence in the community through its support of other local organizations and events.
"For us, I wanted our business to be more than just customers and service," she said. "I wanted it to be part of the community, and I wanted to give back to the community that was supporting me. I think, too often, people think being a business owner is about the bookkeeping or it's about merchandising or payroll, and those things are important, but all of us want to be able to give back in someway, shape or form. It doesn't matter what you do; you want to know you're making a difference."
Stookey said she was proud to have a staff committed to making a difference in the community, too.
"Giving back and being involved in the community is the way we do it," she said.
She also thanked Emporia for its continued support of Kari's over the years.
"People that came into the store and showed me that they trusted me, and believed in me, that encouragement alone was everything and it put the wind in my sail," Stookey said. "I'm very grateful to the people of Emporia who have supported the business. ... I appreciate everybody, and I love our customers and I love Emporia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.