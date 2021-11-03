Atlanta won baseball's World Series Tuesday night. And what one Atlanta player did will mean free tacos in Emporia Thursday.
Taco Bell's annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” day allows customers across the U.S. to receive one free Doritos Locos Taco per person all day. Both Emporia locations confirmed Wednesday that they're taking part in the giveaway.
It's all because Ozzie Albies stole second base in the first game of the World Series. Yet Albies was lowered in the batting order for Tuesday's clinching sixth game over Houston because of a hitting slump.
People with the Taco Bell app get a head start. They can claim their free taco now by ordering online. The only exception in Thursday's giveaway is for delivery orders.
A company news release says Thursday will mark 10 years of the “Steal a Taco” promotion. It's not clear how many customers have taken advantage of it.
