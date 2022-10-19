As President Biden makes a new announcement about gas prices, the Emporia area shows a slight price increase during October.
The daily price check by AAA showed Lyon County’s average price of regular unleaded at $3.51 a gallon Wednesday. Chase and Greenwood Counties had an average price of $3.50.
The local prices are six to seven cents higher from the last check by The Gazette at the end of September. They’re also slightly above the current statewide average price of $3.49.
Bloomberg News quoted senior administration officials as saying the President would announce plans Wednesday to release 15 million more barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
In all, 180 million barrels will have been released from the reserve since March. The reserve has a capacity of 714 million barrels.
But earlier increases from the reserve had little immediate impact at local pumps.
October 2021 was when prices notably topped $3 a gallon in Lyon County. They went back below that level by year’s end, then climbed to as high as $4.70 in late June.
The White House announcement comes 20 days before midterm elections, which raises political suspicions for some.
Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers slammed the reserve drawdown in a statement released early Wednesday.
“Instead of using the SPR for political bailout and empowering America’s adversaries, President Biden should end his war on American energy and join Republican efforts to reclaim our energy dominance,” the Washington state lawmaker said.
AAA’s own analysis noted crude oil prices dropped seven dollars last week, due to concern about a possible worldwide recession. Demand for gas across the U.S. dropped by about 10% as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.