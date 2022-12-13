A well-known national name in medicine finds itself in the middle of a lawsuit involving a Chase County oil well.
The Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research is one of two defendants in a suit filed by Tallgrass Holdco, LLC. A hearing on that suit is scheduled for Monday.
The suit filed in May claims Tallgrass “owns 100% of the surface estate and 50% of the mineral estate” of several sections of land. The company says a “Subject Lease” worked out in 1993 has expired because no new wells have been drilled there in more than five years.
“Upon the expiration of the Subject Lease, Mayo’s royalty expired and lapsed,” the 82-page suit says. Tallgrass now seeks all drilling royalties.
The land in dispute is located in the Diamond Creek Township Watershed, in the Elmdale area of northwest Chase County.
The Mayo Foundation was founded by members of the family that created the Mayo Clinic. It’s based in southern Minnesota and is a branch of the University of Minnesota.
The foundation received a claim to the land when Barbara Woodward Lips died in the 1990s. She mentioned it in her will.
In a response filed in mid-October, the Mayo Foundation contends it “owns an undivided 50% of the mineral estate,” but still is entitled to receive all royalties from oil and gas wells.
The other defendant in the lawsuit is Hett Oil and Gas of Lincolnville. The lawsuit claims that company sold oil after the subject lease expired, and is refusing to release that lease to Tallgrass.
“Defendant does have a valid oil and gas lease,” Hett claimed in its own answer to the lawsuit filed in June. The oil company “continues to produce and account for the oil that is being produced. ...”
The Tallgrass lawsuit seeks $100 in damages plus court costs from Hett. It seeks no damages from the Mayo Foundation, accepting the foundation’s 50% claim to mineral rights.
A case management conference in the lawsuit is planned next Monday in Chase County District Court. The parties involved can participate via Zoom.
