Final totals for 2022 show home sales in the Emporia area declined by almost 14%.
The Sunflower Association of Realtors reports 31 homes were sold during December, which was up by two from November.
That put the total in the area for all of last year at 468, down from 540 in 2021 and 478 in the pandemic year of 2020. Of the 2022 total, 409 were sold in Lyon County.
Interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve received a great deal of blame for softer housing sales nationwide in 2022.
Realtor.com showed as of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed rate loan had an interest rate of 6.23%. The average in the summer of 2021 was closer to 3%.
Despite slumping sales, the average price of a home in Emporia went up strongly last year.
The year-end average was $174,849, up 12.7% from 2021 and up almost 24% from two years ago. By comparison, the annual consumer inflation rate in November 2022 was 7.1%.
The board reported the number of closed listings in the Emporia area was up in five of the 12 months in 2022. They were down in six months while holding steady in March.
Sales in the last two months of 2022 were down by 42% from the end of 2021.
One home sold in the Emporia area in December for $469,000, while two others sold for less than $50,000.
Greenwood County had one home sale in December for $90,591. For all of 2022, the county’s sales were cut in half from 16 to eight.
The monthly report does not show specific home sales figures for Chase County.
