How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Energy Information Administration data.

Metros with most expensive gas in Kansas: Manhattan, $3.41; Lawrence, $3.34; Topeka, $3.33.

 Canva

Thanksgiving travelers in the Emporia area will find gas prices higher than a year ago. But they can be thankful that prices have come down from the records set in June.

AAA reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.29 in Lyon County, $3.30 in Chase County and a rounded $3.19 in Greenwood County.

