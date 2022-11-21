Thanksgiving travelers in the Emporia area will find gas prices higher than a year ago. But they can be thankful that prices have come down from the records set in June.
AAA reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.29 in Lyon County, $3.30 in Chase County and a rounded $3.19 in Greenwood County.
The increase from Thanksgiving Week 2021 is 20 cents in Lyon County and 22 cents in Chase County.
Lyon County is right at the state average price. All of Kansas is seven percent higher than a year ago.
Yet the price of diesel fuel remains closer to the June highs than last November's relative lows. AAA found the statewide average price Monday was $4.80 a gallon, which is 42% above last fall.
AAA does not report on diesel prices by county.
A nationwide analysis by AAA Monday noted prices have dropped 11 cents in the past week.
“Unfortunately, while lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000,” the analysis said.
Crude oil prices slipped below $80 a barrel in Monday afternoon trading, or four dollars above last year.
A drive to the Wichita area this week will find gas prices averaging $3.21 per gallon in Sedgwick County. Crawford County is lowest at $3.12.
