Home sales in the Emporia area are up from 2020. But they dropped by 17 percent, between September 2020 and September of this year.
A new report by the Sunflower Association of Realtors says 43 homes were sold in the area last month. The total in September 2020 was 52.
The number of homes listed on the market dropped from last year as well, from 79 to 56. And home values dropped year-to-year as well, with the median sales price in September falling six percent to $136,000.
But the data on sales for the nine months of this year is positive. The report says 402 homes have been sold in the Emporia area through the end of September, up 12.6% from the pandemic year of 2020 and 11.4% from 2019.
The report. based on data compiled by Multiple Listing Service, also revealed more homes were sold in the Emporia area in September than in the Lawrence area. Douglas County's population is almost four times larger.
People putting their homes on sale in the Emporia area don't have to wait long for a buyer. The report finds the average home was on the market for a median five days during September, and sold for 99.8% of the listed price.
Coffey County had similar results in September. The number of home sales dropped to six, compared with nine last year. Yet 62 homes have been sold there so far this year, which is an increase of 17 percent.
Wichita State University will present its annual Economic Outlook report for Emporia Friday.
