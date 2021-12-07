An Emporia grocery store is receiving a federal grant to improve its freezers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that “Bob’s Super Saver, Inc. a chain of grocery stores” is one of 26 locations in Kansas receiving a Rural Development “investment” to improve the “energy infrastructure.”
But for Matt Good at Good’s Cash Saver, it’s really only his store. And the chain of events leading to the money began months ago.
“We applied for it back in late winter, early spring,” Good said Monday while stocking shelves. “We received approval in July.” It’s not clear why the USDA waited until Monday to announce it.
Good also noted the grant money will be used in Emporia, not at other Super Saver stores in eastern Kansas.
Good is getting $42,286 for new energy-efficient door freezer cases along the aisles. Acting State Director for Rural Development Dan Fischer said in a statement that they will reduce the store’s energy usage by eight percent, or more than 260,000 kilowatt hours per year.
“This is enough energy to power 24 homes,” Fischer said.
Friction from other areas is slowing down the progress.
“By the time we found out, we hadn’t been able to set anything in really hard motion,” Good said. “With the holidays coming up, it’s on hold. It’s on the agenda to get done in 2022.”
Good estimates 79 cases will be changed thanks to the investment. But he has to wait on national supply chain issues to resolve themselves.
“It’s going to take a little while to get everything in place,” Good said.
That also can be true when it comes to stocking his grocery shelves. Yet Good is “100% confident” that shipment delay problems will resolve themselves in the year ahead.
“When one thing quits being a challenge, another thing become a challenge,” Good said.
Will that 8% in energy savings be passed on to customers? Good laughed as he considered that question.
“The savings in energy will help offset the inflation we have in our payroll,” Good said. “We haven’t changed our pricing structure, and we won’t. We can’t pass on less than 10% of the cost.”
In all, the USDA is providing $833,664 in investments to locations across Kansas.
“By expanding energy availability and increasing energy efficiency, we are increasing Kansas’s energy independence,” Fischer said.
