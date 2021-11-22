If gas prices are supposed to go up for the Thanksgiving holiday, it hasn't happened in Lyon County yet.
The AAA daily report showed a Monday average of $3.09 per gallon in Lyon County. Chase County stood at $3.08.
Prices have held steady in the Emporia area for a couple of weeks, after climbing above the three-dollar mark in mid-October.
A AAA analysis noted crude oil prices have fallen below the $80 per barrel level in recent days, as the Biden administration has threatened to tap into the national strategic petroleum reserve. Crude traded in the $76 range Monday afternoon.
The AAA report indicated Thanksgiving travelers can find gas bargains in both directions on the Kansas Turnpike.
The average price in Sedgwick County has dropped to $2.98 a gallon. And a left turn at Kansas City will lead to prices in Leavenworth County averaging $2.90, the lowest price in the state.
