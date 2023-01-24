The restaurants along the Kansas Turnpike remain unchanged for now. Come spring, things could be different.
A reader asked: “Could you possibly do an updated story on the service areas on the Interstate?”
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 6:25 pm
The Gazette reported last August that the Kansas Turnpike Authority was seeking bids for new restaurant operators at the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas. Contracts were scheduled to be awarded more than two weeks ago.
“There will be some vendor changes, but I’m not sure what those are at this point,” KTA spokesperson Rebecca Bell said Monday. “We rebid those service areas every 10 years.”
Bell added that she does not have an updated schedule on when the turnpike might announce the changes. The KTA held its last meeting in the bidding process Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
The big question in the bidding involves Matfield Green. That service area currently has Dunkin and Hardee’s restaurants, operated by Heartland Restaurants LLC of Topeka under Capstone Restaurant Group of Colorado.
The KTA bid process searched for nationally-known companies with a “quick service” menu, including breakfast, staying open at least from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m.
The name on the main restaurant near the Emporia interchange will not change. McDonald’s has its own agreement with the KTA which is not part of the bidding process.
The last time bidding occurred on the service areas, Hardee’s replaced McDonald’s at Matfield Green in 2013.
Convenience stores and fuel providers at area rest stops also should not change. The EZ Go at Matfield Green is under contract with the turnpike through February 2027. Emporia’s provider is Fast and Friendly.
The restaurants at Matfield Green tend to be busier than the one in Emporia.
KTA figures show the Matfield Green locations had more than $1 million in gross sales between July and November. McDonald’s at mile marker 132 had almost $850,000 in sales, the lowest of any service area.
The statistics also reveal Hardee’s at Matfield Green outsells Dunkin by about a three-to-one ratio.
The new contracts are scheduled to begin Saturday, April 15. The process includes rest stops at Topeka and Towanda, as well as the ones in the Emporia area.
