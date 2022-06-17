Unemployment in Lyon County went up in May, while the rate across all of Kansas leaned down.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County had a preliminary 2.2% jobless rate in May. That's up from 1.8% in April, but below the May 2021 rate of 2.8%.
Chase County also showed an increase from April to May. The unemployment moved from 1.5-2.1% during the heart of spring.
The percentages mean 378 workers in Lyon County were without jobs in May, as were 28 Chase County workers.
Both counties remain below the Kansas unemployment rate. It dropped to 2.4% in May from 2.3% in April.
The number of non-farm job statewide dropped by 1,100 last month.
State labor economist Nathan Kessler said professional and business services had the largest job growth in May, adding 1,500 jobs statewide. The financial sector, leisure and hospitality had the biggest job losses.
“Inflation continues to offset wage growth,” Kessler said in a statement, “with real hourly earnings declining over the year.”
