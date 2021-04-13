Kim Redeker, owner of The Sweet Granada, was featured as a model of best business marketing practices at Main Street America’s Main Street Now 2021 conference.
Redeker was part of a presentation by Destination Business expert Jon Schallert, “The Post-Covid Comeback: The New Requirements to Build a Destination Downtown.”
The virtual conference, held April 12-14, is expected to have thousands of viewers from around the world, including small business owners, community leaders, and economic development and revitalization professionals. Sessions focused on Recovery and Resilience, Equity and Inclusion, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
Redeker was among a small group of 12 business owners Schallert featured in his presentation whose approach was highlighted for practical, affordable, immediately implementable steps that can be employed by any business.
“My goal was to highlight the most innovative business owners from North America who have experienced the pandemic and successfully emerged from it. I wanted to show owners how best to position themselves so they can succeed in the new normal of 2021 where every business can thrive,” Schallert said. “The Sweet Granada is already ahead of the game with what they’ve done this last year under extremely difficult conditions.”
“Six years ago, I was sitting in Destination BootCamp and Jon was talking about the importance of a business ‘pivot’ to address challenges quickly and effectively,” Redeker said. “That conversation was my first thought last March and because of that, I think we did a good job of making creative and timely changes early in the pandemic.”
The business owners that Schallert featured learned his 14-step Destination Business Strategy at his Destination BootCamp course. Schallert’s process was learned after interviewing over 10,000 independent business owners over the course of three decades.
“I think we as small business owners get so busy in daily operations that we forget to take the time to learn and grow,” Redeker said. “Six months into the pandemic, you were hearing about the business pivot everywhere, but I was fortunate to have that tool from the very beginning because to my experience with Destination BootCamp and we are excited that our story might help other businesses around the country.”
“Many things about running a small business have been profoundly changed by COVID-19, but for independent businesses, being the first choice with a consumer remains the same,” Schallert said. “My goal is to make sure owners in every community have the best tools possible to flourish in 2021 as we come out of this pandemic.”
