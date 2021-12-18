Unemployment rates in the Emporia area dropped again in November. They remain better than the Kansas average.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate fell from 2.9% in October to 2.2% in November. That means 371 members of the workforce were out of work.
Chase County went under the 2% mark, dropping from 2.3% in October to 1.7% in November. That translates to 23 unemployed people.
By comparison, the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% last month. The county numbers are not adjusted for seasonal factors.
Secretary of Labor Amber Shultz said in a statement that the number of non-farm jobs statewide increased by 2,700 last month. The hottest areas for new hires were in hospitality, leisure, trade, transportation and utilities.
A separate survey suggests Lyon County has a lower median wage than other parts of the state.
The “2022 Kansas Wage Survey” put Lyon County in the southeast region with 16 other counties. That area has a median annual wage of $32,884. Pay in the Kansas City area is more than $11,000 higher.
