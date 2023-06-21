IMG_6369.jpg

City attorney Christina Montgomery, left, speaks on the transient guest tax Wednesday. 

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

The City of Emporia remains in favorable financial shape according to a report by and independent auditor presented Wednesday. 

Michael Keenan of Hood and Associates CPAs, based out of Kansas City, told Emporia City Commissioners that after reviewing financial statement of government activities, business activities and pouring over the city's accounts, the city was operating well within accordance of governmental auditing standards. 

