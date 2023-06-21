The City of Emporia remains in favorable financial shape according to a report by and independent auditor presented Wednesday.
Michael Keenan of Hood and Associates CPAs, based out of Kansas City, told Emporia City Commissioners that after reviewing financial statement of government activities, business activities and pouring over the city's accounts, the city was operating well within accordance of governmental auditing standards.
Keenan also said the city should be proud of its finance department, which has received accolades for its financial reporting for 37 years in a row. He saw no reason why the city would not again receive high marks this year.
"It's really something to be proud of," he said.
Mayor Susan Brinkman said she was pleased with the report.
"This is about the best news that any city can receive during audit time," she said.
The city also updated its ordinance relating to the levying of transiet guest taxes and membership of the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.
Charter Ordinance No. 43 allows the city to levy a transient guest tax rate of 7% upon the gross rental receipts collected by businesses from or paid by transient guests for sleeping accommodations.
A portion of the tax, equaling one half of 1% of the gross rental receipts, helps defray the city's tourism and convention-related expenses.
The ordinance also repealed previous charter ordinances related to transient guest tax, in order to keep things updated.
The commission also recognized June as Pride Month in Emporia. The proposal was made by members of the Emporia Pride Committee.
"I, Susan Brinkman, Mayor of the City of Emporia, do hereby proclaim June 2023 as Pride Month in Emporia, and urge residents to recognize the contributions made by members of the LGBTQ+ community and to actively promote the principles of equality, liberty, and justice," Brinkman said.
Appointing Diana Montalvo to the Multi-Use Path Planning Board;
and approving Ordinance No. 23-19 for the inssuance of taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds for S&S Quality Meats, not to exceed $14 million.
