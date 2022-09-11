Big Brothers Big Sisters always has big needs.
“As soon as you make matches, then our pool of volunteers and Littles needs to grow again,” East Central Area Manager Jacqulyn Wellnitz said Sunday.
A “Little” to Wellnitz refers to a young person seeking a Big Brother or Big Sister for mentoring and support.
“Right now, we have about 50-53 little ones that we do have to renew – people that have shown interest,” Wellnitz said.
Wellnitz had plans for a “Big” event over the weekend in downtown Emporia. But a little rain got in the way.
“It was a beautiful night out, and day,” Wellnitz said. “The rain definitely put a damper on things. But we still had a lot of fun.”
She estimated the turnout for the second annual Big on the Block fundraiser at Town Royal on Commercial Street as “a good handful.” Wellnitz had no estimate on how much money was raised.
“It's one that we'll try to keep around and keep building it up,” she added.
Wellnitz described the band Annie Up from Wichita as “amazing.” Her agency has a connection with the group.
“The band actually has a Big [Brother]... He's been a Big for nine years,” Wellnitz said.
People who want to be Big Brothers and Big Sisters can enroll and make contact online at KansasBigs.org or by calling 620-342-5645.
“A lot of people think that it's a huge time commitment, but it's really not, once we talk about it and the role that you play in a child's life,” Wellnitz noted.
People who missed the weekend fundraiser can join in a donation campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters through the end of September. Any gift of $250 or more will be matched.
