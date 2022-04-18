Newman Regional Health admitted Monday that someone gained unauthorized access to “a limited number of email accounts” for most of last year.
A page posted on the hospital's website said there was “suspicious activity” within accounts between Tuesday, January 26 and Wednesday, November 23, 2021.
“We are in the process of notifying affected individuals,” the online statement said. “At this time, there has been no evidence of fraudulent activity as a result of this incident.”
The unauthorized person or persons may have learned patients' names, birth dates, addresses, medical records, phone numbers and email addresses. Both patients and NRH employees may have been affected.
“A limited number of individuals may have Social Security number(s) or financial information affected,” the statement said. No numbers on the extent of the breach were revealed.
It's unclear whether the suspicious activity originated within NRH or outside it. The Gazette is attempting to contact a hospital spokesperson for more details.
NRH determined which people were affected by the breach in mid-March “with the help of third-party experts,” the statement said. It was not immediately clear if law enforcement is involved.
The statement adds that receipt of a letter about the breach “does not mean you are a victim of identity theft.” Instead, the hospital recommends people read the letter and follow its guidance regarding identity protection.
NRH has set up an assistance line to answer questions about the breach. People can call 833-749-1989 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, or check a special website set up for the situation.
“Newman Regional Health has taken steps to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the statement said. It gave no further explanation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.