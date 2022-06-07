A woman with experience selling houses now has the job of selling Emporia economically.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Sherry Harrison is the new Director of Ignite Emporia. She officially began last Thursday.
“Sherry has significant experience with commercial and residential real estate development, as well as general corporate transactions,” a statement from the chamber said.
The statement added that Harrison will continue the Ignite Emporia five-year plan. It includes “strategies of workforce development; housing development and revitalization; business retention; and community development and marketing.”
A message left for Harrison Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.
Harrison replaces Rob Gilligan, who left Emporia in April to be President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Girardeau, Missouri area Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.