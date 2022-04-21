After seven months without a contract, workers at the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant went outside Wednesday morning for a protest.
“This company doesn't really care about us anymore,” union committee member Jason Hielscher said.
An estimated 125 members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 304 staged an “informational picket” for two hours at sunrise. It was timed to occur before their work shifts began.
The union's contract with Evergy expired last September. Hielscher said Local 304 has been in negotiations for 10 weeks, while the larger union spent 58 days in talks with the utility.
Union members indicated the main issue isn't money, but working conditions.
“The supervision gets six weeks of parental leave,” board member Nathan Mefford cited as one example. “The lead negotiator for their side said you aren't deserving of that.”
Other issues in dispute include bonus pay, cross-training in various crafts, vacation carryover time and the right to lay off workers, Hielscher said.
“We're trying to be amicable, but we're not getting anywhere,” he added.
Evergy responded Wednesday afternoon with a short email statement.
“Evergy is committed to continue offering a compelling salary and benefits package while managing costs to keep customer rates affordable and competitive,” Stakeholder Communications Manager Justin Daily wrote.
Daily added that the utility has reached agreement with Local 304 “on multiple items over the past few months.” He was not more specific.
Daily promised Evergy “will continue our dialogue in order to reach agreements that are balanced and equitable.”
Evergy broke ground Tuesday for a new employee service center at the northwest edge of Emporia. The cost of the building has not been announced.
Mefford, a 17-year Wolf Creek employee, said relations with management were better before Westar Energy became Evergy through a merger with Kansas City Power and Light.
“The dynamic has changed from 'people first',” he explained. “We dealt mostly with people that were local and rural to our community – people you might also live beside, not just work with.”
Hielscher said under the old agreement, no strike or lockout can occur until one year after its expiration date. In the meantime, about 320 union workers are at seven months without a raise.
“We're constantly being bombarded with record profits from the company, record dividends to their shareholders,” Hielscher said. “And then we're told that they can't afford to pay us more.”
