The next Healthier Lyon County COVID-19 clinic will be Friday, April 1.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available, along with free tests for coronavirus. The clinic will be set up at Emporia Main Street, 729 Commercial Street, from 3:30-8:00 p.m.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announcement of the clinic mentioned nothing else special for Lyon County. A mass test site set up at the Bowyer Building has closed.
A KDHE database shows as of Thursday, 66.6% of eligible Lyon County residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The umber who had completed vaccinations stood at 60.6%.
The numbers remain below 50% in Chase County. The KDHE reports 48.7% of eligible residents there have at least one dose.
