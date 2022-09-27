Street and drainage improvements to a portion of 18th Avenue/County Road 180 are slated to begin Oct. 3, the city of Emporia said Tuesday.
The city's contractor will begin "constructing roadway and drainage improvements" from Road G to Road F5 on 18th Avenue and County Road 180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.