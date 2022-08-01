WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-GRAIN-GET

This photograph taken Wednesday shows a computer screen displaying Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and United Nations flags at the opening of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) for Ukrainian grain exports in Istanbul.

 OZAN KOSE/AFP

Ukraine made its first shipment of grain since Russia’s invasion, marking a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons of crops piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies.

The Razoni, a cargo ship loaded with 26,527 tons of corn, left for Lebanon on Monday morning, according to the United Nations, which together with Turkey helped broker the deal to restart exports. Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed the departure and said there were 16 other ships in the greater Odesa region waiting for their turn to sail.

