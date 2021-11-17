The eligible zones for Rural Housing Incentive Districts may soon expand to the original boundaries of the city of Emporia after Wednesday evening's study session of the Emporia City Commission.
Special Projects Coordinator Jim Witt said there have been several requests for the RHID program in recent weeks and expanding the boundaries would be beneficial overall.
Originally, Witt suggested placing the boundaries at Neosho and Union streets and head down to South Avenue. Mayor Rob Gilligan suggested using the original town site borders instead.
"The original townsite would be East Street to West Street and 12th Avenue to South Avenue," he said. "The only reason I think that is, on some level, we're arbitrarily picking Neosho Street vs. West or Rural and Union Street vs. Market or Exchange, but really, those four streets created the original town barrier."
Gilligan said, since redevelopment is the idea, it makes sense to focus it in that area. Witt said he agreed and would redraw an RHID map with those boundaries.
Public Works Director Dean Grant also spoke to city commissioners regarding proposed waterline project from the water plant to 18th Avenue at Prairie Street. He said the 24" waterline would give the city another important crossing over I-35, combining existing 20" and 16" waterlines.
"This will give us another crossing on I-35 and take the oldest crossings and move them into one line," he said, adding that it will essentially move the same amount of water.
The estimated cost of the project is a little more than $2.7 million, with another $232,075 for design costs. Grant said the cost would be reimbursable through the State Revolving Loan Fund.
Grant also spoke to the commission regarding the city's snow removal policy ahead of the upcoming winter weather season. He said the recommendation was to leave the policy as-is.
The policy states that, when the need for snow removal occurs, the city will clear streets based on five priority levels.
Priority One streets include heavily traveled thoroughfares, access to vital city services and streets in the downtown central business district as well as hospital routes. Rock salt and aggregate mixtures are deployed for ice control with the snow clearing schedule as required.
Priority Two states designated secondary arterial and major collector street intersections, school zone areas — while in session — will be treated with a salt and aggregate mixture.
Priority Three includes the downtown central business district parking lots, airport runway, taxiways and apron for possible emergency use.
Priority Four includes designated intersections and "certain" residential collector streets.
Priority Five is "all other public streets" but only after the first four priority levels have been properly cared for.
