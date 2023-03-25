The Kansas Department of Transportation’s geometric intersection project at Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street is now underway.
The project, which has been in the works since 2019, is making a number of improvements to the southwest and northeast corners of the intersection, as well as making upgrades to existing traffic signals to include video detection on all four intersections.
The city currently has temporary traffic signals installed while work is completed.
City communications manager Christine Torrens said last week that work is expected to be completed this summer. Drivers in the area will experience a lot of congestion and delays in the meantime.
“Prairie Street and Sixth Avenue will see closures to one lane [in] each direction at times during the construction,” she said.
The work includes utility work on both waterlines and storm sewer systems along the north curb line at the Prairie Street intersection during the construction. The median island along Prairie Street south of Sixth Avenue will also be partially torn out and reconstructed.
The curb and gutter around the radius returns of the intersection and some driveways near the intersection will be reconstructed along with the adjacent pavement, ADA ramps and sidewalk.
According to the city, all businesses along construction will maintain an open driveway.
“The City of Emporia encourages residents to support the businesses on 6th Street and Prairie Street affected by this project,” it said in a social media post Friday. “By supporting a local business, you are also supporting our community.”
BP owner Akram T. said he is seeing up to 100 fewer customers a day since the start of the construction near his gas station, located at 2102 W. Sixth Ave. he said the Sixth Ave. entrance to his business has been closed, leading to that drop in visitors.
“It’s not affecting me that much on the Prairie Street side, but from the Sixth Street side, because that’s my main entrance,” he said.
Guion’s Showcase owner Mike Guion said the construction hasn’t affected business at his store, located at 2023 W. 6th Ave., just yet, but the construction is creating a mess around his store and entrances.
“People are going to go buy furniture, appliances. They’re gonna find us,” Guion said. “... But boy it is a mess. About three times a day, it’s a real mess. Lunch hour time, and then when school gets out this thing backs up all the way back to Good’s groceries, and then 5-5:30 it’s really tough.”
Guion said the biggest issue for his business is the lot to the west of his business, which has been torn up by the construction.
“We can’t get around our west side of our building,” Guion said. “They can’t get semis, our own delivery trucks, around the west side of our building which is our main side, so, it’s just gonna be a fun couple of months.”
Guion added that he is luckier than some businesses around the area, after a water main break Friday evening caused some other businesses to lose water service.
“There was quite a bit of water coming out of the ground a little bit ago,” Guion told The Gazette Friday. “I know we did not lose water but I guess a lot of them have. They’re going to have to fix that.”
Additionally, he said, KDOT has been very transparent about the progress of the construction.
“KDOT has been good and has been in here a couple of times to talk to us, to tell us how things are proceeding and what’s going to happen next,” he said.
Torrens suggested finding an alternate — if possible — during the construction period.
