The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce brings back a long tradition this weekend — one that used to be called “Eggs and Issues.”
“It’s been going longer than I’ve been here, and I’ve been here 22 years,” Executive Director Jeanine McKenna said Monday.
The Chamber will host its first legislative dialogue of the year aT 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Flint Hills Technical College conference room. The public is invited.
Four state lawmakers have been invited to the dialogue. As of Monday afternoon, two were committed.
“We have Sen. (Jeff) Longbine and Rep. (Mark) Schreiber confirmed,” McKenna said.
Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego and Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington were each invited, but have yet to say if they’ll attend.
But the Chamber does more than listen to updates from lawmakers. It also has a lobbying effort in Topeka.
“We have a joint legislative statement that we do with other community partners from across the city,” McKenna said. “It’s pretty broad-based.”
The Emporia Chamber also is part of a “METL Coalition,” joining with chambers in Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence. McKenna said the coalition emphasizes major areas of importance, as opposed to specific bills or issues.
McKenna added that it’s too early to declare major victories in this year’s legislature. But it supports the mysterious bill to provide $1 billion in incentives for what’s being called the biggest manufacturing project in Kansas history.
“I don’t know,” McKenna answered when if Lyon County is a likely location for it.
“It’s a big secret, but it’s really not a big secret,” she added. “In general, we feel it’s good for the state.”
