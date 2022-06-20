Bottles of medicine which are too easy to open have led to a recall at Dillons stores.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns the packaging for 300-count bottles of Kroger aspirin, 160-count bottles of ibuprofen and 225-count bottles of arthritis pain acetaminophen “is not child resistant.”
A federal law requires medicine bottles to have protective caps, so young children don't become poisoned from the contents.
The bottles were sold throughout the Kroger chain, including Dillons stores in Kansas, between July 2021 and March of this year. No injuries from the medicines have been reported.
People who have such bottles are urged to store them in a safe place, out of the reach of children. To dispose of the medicines, call Kroger at 800-576-4377 or visit Dillons.com and click on “recall alerts” at the bottom of the homepage.
