Online critics call it a money grab. But how much money is involved in the planned new housing development in south Emporia?
“We already have a contract, a purchase agreement in place with the landowners,” Rob Gilligan with Ignite Emporia said Wednesday.
But as for the price of the deal with the John D. Kretsinger and Claudia V. Kretsinger Revocable Trust, Gilligan is staying quiet.
“That’s a business decision that we’re making,” Gilligan said.
Gilligan noted no city money is being used to purchase the land. The money comes from the Greater Emporia Chamber of Commerce and Ignite Emporia.
“We raised funds through our investor,” Gflligan said.
The sale amount probably will be revealed at some point. The transaction should be filed with the Lyon County Register of Deeds. But Wendy Weiss said Thursday no documents have been filed yet about the land sale.
Gilligan also addressed other objections which have developed on social media about the Kretsinger Subdivision. One is that the 53 lots near Sodens Park will be too small.
“The plat’s designed in a way that we think is the most efficient use of the space, to get the most salable lots,” Gilligan said.
He added that the subdivision’s proximity to the city water treatment plant should not be a concern.
“Planning and zoning officials pointed out a similar housing development near a water treatment plant in the Wichita area,” Gilligan said. “There are significantly higher-value homes nearby.”
A park is planned on the southeast side of the subdivision. But Gilligan said it will not extend all the way to the plant at the end of Gavin Road.
The next step in the process is the approval of a Rural Housing Incentive District. By statute, Gilligan says a public hearing on that should take place between mid-March and early April.
The lots ARE too small... the average lot size appears to be 60x115... or ~6,900 sq.ft. The average lot size in Kansas is 10,850. When these lots are only 60% of the size of an average lot, it's totally fair to say the lots are below average size.
