Unemployment dropped back below two percent in Chase and Lyon Counties in April. Both are below the state rate.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County's jobless rate was 1.8%, while Chase County stood at 1.5%. The march numbers were 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively.
That computes to 302 workers without jobs in Lyon County, compared with 20 in Chase County.
The statewide unemployment rate was unchanged from March to April, at 2.4%. The state added 500 new non-farm jobs, which primarily were government jobs.
The report estimated Kansas “has recovered 77.1% of the 157,400 jobs lost in March and April 2020,” when COVID-19 prompted state restrictions.
