A complete redesign for the city of Emporia’s web site is now underway, though residents won’t see the finished product until early next year.
The city commission inked a $27,000 contract with the Manhattan-based CivicPlus in July for the project. City communications manager Christine Johnson said it was important for the city to have an up-to-date, modern — and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant — web site.
“I believe every municipality should have a way to answer resident questions when the city offices aren’t necessarily open,” she said. “It’s important for us to have an online presence in order for residents to be able to pay certain bills, and to get answers to where they’re supposed to be for certain events.”
The current city of Emporia web site was designed around 15 years ago, Johnson said. She believed it had more than served its purpose over the years, and the new site will have the ability to notify residents of upcoming city meetings and other upcoming events.
“I just see this as a way for the community to have that open communication with the city,” Johnson said.
CivicPlus has worked with other city entities before, having designed the web site for the Emporia Recreation Center in 2017. Don’t expect the city’s web site to be an exact replica of the rec center’s web site, though.
“It’s going to be completely different than the rec center’s,” Johnson said. “Our design team is actually going in a different direction, so it will not function the same as the rec center web site, even though CivicPlus has done both.”
Johnson said CivicPlus will be working with all of the city’s department’s to ensure that the site is mapped correctly and functionally with all of the information they need. Just this week the city received a preliminary overview of the project, including a look at the project with the main template overlay, mood board and design colors, and specific photographs for each page.
“Those will all go to the committee this Friday,” she said. “The committee will bring back their recommendations for CivicPlus and then CivicPlus will move forward to the next phase, which includes content, so that would mean copy and photographs for the sub pages. And then, eventually, the mapping portion, which is really the bread and butter, in my opinion.”
Johnson said it’s important for the web site to be ADA compliant so that it’s accessible for everyone in the community and easy to navigate. She said that’s why it’s taking some time to get the project finished.
“I hope residents will remain patient while we work through this,” she said. “We really want to get it right this time around and make sure that it’s an easier process. So, the longer this does take over the next few months, the more we’re really trying to fine tune it so that it is accessible to many and all, not just for a few.”
For those looking for a way to keep up-to-date on city happenings right now, check out @EmporiaKS on Facebook.
