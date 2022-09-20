A complete redesign for the city of Emporia’s web site is now underway, though residents won’t see the finished product until early next year.

The city commission inked a $27,000 contract with the Manhattan-based CivicPlus in July for the project. City communications manager Christine Johnson said it was important for the city to have an up-to-date, modern — and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant — web site.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.