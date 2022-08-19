The Lyon County unemployment rate increased in July for the third month in a row.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County's rate was 3.4% last month. It stood at 1.8% in April and 2.7% in June.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 1:35 pm
That translates to 569 unemployed workers, which is 109 more than the month before.
Chase County also had an increase in July from 2.3% to 2.9%, with 41 people out of work. Greenwood County went up from 2.5% to 3.2%, with 89 workers seeking work.
The statewide unemployment rate did not change in July, remaining at 2.4%. Without seasonal adjustments, it would be 3.4%. The national rate currently is 3.5%.
“The manufacturing industry added 1,500 jobs with significant gains in durable goods manufacturing,” state labor economist Emilie Doerksen said in a statement. “The second largest gains were recorded in trade, transportation, and utilities.”
The overall gain in private sector jobs across Kansas was estimated at 4,000.
