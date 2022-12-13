Kansas will receive at least $77 million due to settlements with two major pharmacies over the opioid epidemic.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday that the state will receive $40 million from Walgreens and $37 million from CVS.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kansas will receive at least $77 million due to settlements with two major pharmacies over the opioid epidemic.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday that the state will receive $40 million from Walgreens and $37 million from CVS.
“As details are finalized, the Kansas share is likely to increase, perhaps substantially,” a statement from Schmidt's office said.
Kansas was part of a class-action suit filed by dozens of attorneys general. It claimed the pharmacies share the blame for opioid addiction by not properly overseeing prescriptions.
Schmidt said Walgreens and CVS now must provide “robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.”
Kansas is receiving at least $15 million from a similar settlement with Walmart, which was announced in November.
Schmidt added that the state continues to pursue investigations and negotiations with other companies connected to opioids.
Money from the settlements will be allocated to treatment and recovery programs for people dealing with opioid disorders. But a grant review board to handle the money has not met since July.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.