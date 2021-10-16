If cold weather is on the way, a quilt can warm you inside. Or you can go outside and see the work which a master quilter from Emporia did years ago.
“She really has some exceptional pieces out there to be seen,” Jessica Buchholz of Emporia Main Street said Thursday.
Buchholz was praising the work of Rose Francis Good Kretsinger, a longtime Emporia resident who is in the Quilters Hall of Fame. A quilt tour featuring some of her complete works and individual blocks is now on display at seven locations across Emporia.
Kretsinger was born in Hope, southeast of Abilene. She moved to Emporia in 1914 to marry local attorney and rancher William Kretsinger. While her background was in fashion design, she took up quilting at age 40 after the death of her mother.
“People love quilts,” Buchholz said. “We know there is a group of folks who like to go out and view those ... We do want people to go out and explore the community.”
Two of Kretsinger’s works were selected by experts as among the 100 Best Quilts of the 20th Century. That’s why Kretsinger was inducted in 1985 into the Quilters Hall of Fame in Marion, Indiana.
Kretsinger died in 1963, and her quilts eventually were donated to the University of Kansas Spencer Museum of Art. Relatives Brock and Mary Kretsinger worked with the Kansas Arts Commission to bring the tour to her longtime home.
Buchholz said the tour displays are “permanent right now.” But other factors are involved, such as Emporia Main Street’s desire to showcase certain downtown buildings.
“Right now, 515 Commercial St. is an unutilized space,” Buchholz explained. So five of the quilts are set up in windows nearby.
“If that situation changes for that building, there’s a possibility that those designs might move,” she added. Quilts also can be placed in the windows of interested businesses. Window-viewing is free for the public.
A full list of locations and samples of Kretsinger’s work are available on the Emporia Main Street website. Buchholz noted QR codes are set up at some places, to guide people on their tour.
Beyond the quilt blocks, Buchholz hinted the quilts are the start of something bigger for her organization.
“We love public art work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.