Don’t say this too loudly around a landlord, but apartment rentals in Emporia these days are relatively cheap.
Yet price is not the only issue when people look for a place to live. A reader asked: “Why is Eucalyptus/ Dover allowed to monopolize rentals?”
It’s difficult to know exactly how many properties Eucalyptus (also known as Dover) owns in Emporia. That’s because the ownership is listed under other names.
For instance, “Bluestem of Emporia LLC” owns two locations. “Four Seasons Apartments LLC” owns two. “Kansas Parkview LLC” owns one. Yet they all have the same mailing address as Eucalyptus headquarters in Oklahoma City.
When it comes to those sales, Emporia city officials say their hands are tied.
“We have no say over individual purchases within the city,” said Kory Krause with the code office. “We don’t know until after the sale’s already completed.”
Eucalyptus has developed a bad reputation with some people, from the average renter to the Lyon County Attorney.
Marc Goodman accused the company’s management last year of promoting “substandard housing.” He also claimed Eucalyptus could be $1 million behind in paying county taxes.
But Emporia city attorney Christina Montgomery said Thursday that no citations against Eucalyptus have been forwarded to municipal court in the last year.
She checked records and found four written complaints have been filed so far this year, along with about 30 telephone complaints.
“Some of the complaints we received are not in city code,” Montgomery said. But in some cases, negotiations with a local property manager have brought improvements.
“We are seeing some compliance now,” she said. “Maybe a step in the right direction.”
Montgomery explained Emporia has a “very basic” set of minimum housing standards. Living units must have a toilet connected to the city sewage system, a sink, a shower or bathtub and a safe heating system which works between Oct. 1 - May 15.
“We can’t do anything about mold,” Montgomery said. But a working electrical system and smoke detector are required. Issues related to insects or mold are transferred to Lyon County Public Health.
The Gazette contacted Eucalyptus Real Estate in Oklahoma City by email Tuesday, Feb. 15, concerning the Emporia rental market. The company did not respond then, nor did it answer follow-ups this week.
“It’s difficult working with a company that’s out-of-state,” Montgomery admitted. The smaller LLC structure “makes it even more difficult to send notice out and get somebody to respond to them,” she added.
People who want to escape Eucalyptus, yet stay in Emporia, do have options. A different local property owner is making expansion plans right now. It’s facing a lot of demand.
“I can’t keep up with getting the turnovers,” said Connie Lewis, local manager with Topeka-based Performance Property Group. “It’s a very good problem to have.” Her business is working to open about 10 new units near Emporia State University.
Performance operates about a dozen Emporia-area properties, Lewis said.
Without naming names, Lewis said many apartment dwellers are “trying to get away from properties that aren’t well maintained.”
She didn’t know specifically about Eucalyptus because she’s never dealt with it. But she’s heard the stories from other tenants.
“About their mold, and their being without heat or air, sewer backing up,” Lewis said.
A check of Apartments.com Wednesday afternoon found listings in Emporia ranging from $400 for a studio to $1,500 for three bedrooms. But Lewis noted as leases expire, her company is likely to raise rates.
Rent.com reports the average one-bedroom apartment across Kansas rented for $1,104 at the end of 2021. That was up almost 41% from the end of 2020.
A two-bedroom apartment in Kansas jumped from an average $1,084 to $1,282, a one-year increase in 2021 of more than 18%.
But if a big apartment holder wants to become bigger, the city of Emporia simply watches it happen for now.
“We don’t have the right to tell individuals what they can and cannot buy,” Krause said.
