If you’ve ever been frustrated by trains blocking railroad crossings, the Kansas Attorney General is lined up with you.
Derek Schmidt has joined in a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow states to regulate rail traffic, especially to end blockages at crossings. It’s an issue with a long legal history in Chase County.
An appeal by the state of Ohio frames the issue as one of safety, as first responders could be delayed in reaching scenes of emergencies.
“Absent enforceable anti-blocking statutes and ordinances, railroads have little incentive to remove idle trains from grade crossings expeditiously,” Schmidt said in a statement Thursday.
Schmidt joined attorneys general of 17 other states and Washington, D.C. in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court last week.
The central question in the case of Ohio v. CSX Transportation is exactly who has authority over crossings. A case that went to the Kansas Court of Appeals from Chase County illustrates the issue.
Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones ruled in July 2017 that BSNF Railway could be fined for blocking two Chase County crossings longer than four hours. At the time, Kansas state law imposed a 10-minute time limit unless a roadway had a 30-foot-wide opening.
When the Interstate Commerce Commission was created in the 1880s, it “left safety matters to the states,” Schmidt said. That commission was abolished in 1995, with the board replacing it.
It’s a matter that’s annoyed the former Chase County Sheriff for years.
“Way to go BNSF!!! Chase County residences get blocked in and out once again!” Richard Dorneker posted on the old Facebook page of the Sheriff’s Office in May, before he retired.
Dorneker’s personal encounter with a BNSF employee northeast of Bazaar in Dec. 2016 led to Jones’ ruling. A train blocked crossings at Norton Creek Road and T Road, preventing people from getting to work.
Dorneker’s vent in May involved the Norton Creek Road crossing again. A BNSF employee on-site explained to him in that case, rail was being replaced. Dorneker said it shut down a business for the day.
“BNSF is interested in one thing and that is whatever is good for BNSF, while they ignore the safety of others,” Dorneker wrote. He added that he was seeking help from the office of Sen. Jerry Moran.
The brief in which Schmidt is involved does not mention Chase County, but cites a different Kansas case from 1915. At that time, Wichita had a city ordinance barring railroads from “blocking any street longer than five minutes.”
The current case before the U.S. Supreme Court involves an Ohio law setting a similar time limit for trains blocking crossings. No date has been set for oral arguments.
A request for comment on the Ohio case from BNSF Friday brought no response.
