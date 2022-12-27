If you’ve ever been frustrated by trains blocking railroad crossings, the Kansas Attorney General is lined up with you.

Derek Schmidt has joined in a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow states to regulate rail traffic, especially to end blockages at crossings. It’s an issue with a long legal history in Chase County.

