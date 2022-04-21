The last person to claim juvenile status in the killing of Jesus Avila will face trial instead as an adult.
Lyon County Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler ruled Thursday that Alan Alanis, 20, can join several other young men charged as adults for the deadly shooting of Avila in rural Lyon County in September 2017.
Defense attorney James Heathman argued in earlier hearings that Alanis was “barely past his 16th birthday” when Avila died. But Wheeler said several factors outweighed his age.
“It is evident that the death of Mr. Avila followed a group of individuals skipping school, drinking alcohol and consuming illegal drugs, all while discussing the need to effectively eliminate the risk of Mr. Avila setting them up in a planned drug transaction,” Wheeler said.
“That strongly sounds to be like a negative peer group,” the judge added, saying Alanis missed classes at Emporia High School on the Tuesday after Labor Day specifically to join the group.
Alanis has no previous criminal record. Yet Wheeler read a long list of school records indicating Alanis acted as a bully.
For instance, Alanis was suspended from class for two-and-a-half days when he was six. He punched two classmates and squeezed a third in separate incidents.
The judge also recounted the events leading to Avila's death, indicating Alanis played a key role.
“Mr. Alanis provided the means to transport gasoline and participated in removing personal property belonging to the victim,” Wheeler said as he read his opinion.
Authorities say Avila, 17, was left to die in a torched car after what Wheeler called “an execution-style shooting.” Samuel Garcia, 22, is accused of firing two shots to kill Avila.
“Mr. Alanis, along with the others involved, were aware of the intention or premeditation to kill the victim,” Wheeler said.
The judge also cited social media evidence indicating Alanis talked about selling Garcia a firearm in the weeks before Avila died.
Alanis was suspended from Emporia High School for five days after Avila's death for using marijuana, Wheeler added. The judge said a “lack of remorse” also was evident in police interviews.
“His attitude reflected more concern about not being able to enjoy the pizza and wings purchased by Mr. Garcia following the incident than the fact that a murder had occurred,” Wheeler said.
The hearing ended with Heathman telling Wheeler that he planned to continue as Alanis's attorney.
Alanis is one of several young men who were arrested last summer in the Avila case.
Garcia faces a hearing next Thursday about obtaining a new defense attorney. Wichita's Charles O'Hara withdrew from the case in late March, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, and Armando Nunez, 21, will have final pre-trial hearings next Wednesday.
Cornejo-Campoverde is scheduled for a murder trial Monday, May 2. If that changes for some reason, Nunez will be tried instead for aggravated robbery. Prosecutors dropped murder charges against Nunez last fall.
Jovan Pecina, 21, is also charged with murder. His next pretrial appearance is set for Wednesday, August 17.
