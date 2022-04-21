Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.