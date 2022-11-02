If you believe the internet, the date appears set for a big retail day in Emporia.
“New store opening on November 20, 2022 from 8am to 8pm!” declares the website of Marshalls on its “store locator” page.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 4:54 pm
If you believe the internet, the date appears set for a big retail day in Emporia.
“New store opening on November 20, 2022 from 8am to 8pm!” declares the website of Marshalls on its “store locator” page.
But a developer cautioned Thursday that you shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet.
“Marshalls is uncertain at this point,” Spencer Thomson of Emporia Land Development said. “We're still working on construction, and it's not quite ready to open.”
He explained Sunday, November 20 is the “hoped-for” date, but delays have occurred.
“We're doing our best to get it ready for them,” Thomson said.
“They hope to be open ... prior to Thanksgiving,” added James Witt, city of Emporia special projects coordinator. He knew nothing about any construction problems.
Marshalls is one of two big milestones ahead for the developers of Emporia Pavilions at West 24th Avenue and Industrial Road.
When Ross Dress for Less opened at the shopping center Saturday, October 8, Thomson indicated that Shoe Show would open before Marshalls, during early November.
“I think they're scheduled to open in the middle of the month... around the 15th, give or take,” Thomson said Thursday. He had no exact confirmation of a date.
That estimate was a surprise to Witt.
“They seem to be taking their time to get open,” he said. “But i was surprised that Ross got open that quick. They seem to be able to pull magic out of things.”
The Shoe Show Mega website offered no clue about when an Emporia location might open.
Marshalls normally will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and all other days from 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., the store website says.
Thomson offered little comment on plans for “Phase III” at Emporia Pavilions, citing confidentiality agreements in negotiations.
“It has three more major national tenants that we hope to be able to announce soon,” Thomson said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.