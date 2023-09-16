As the City of Emporia continues to grapple with unprecedented water main issues, the well-being of city crews tasked with repairing and maintaining the city's water infrastructure remains a top priority.

According to Communications Manager Christine Torrens, the city emphasized the importance of supporting workers as they dealt with upwards of 15 water main breaks throughout the week.

(1) comment

Fremon

Thanks for the update. Let us know if they need any more suggestions from the general public. The water still tastes really good when it does arrive. How about a bonus for the crews in the trenches?[beam]

