As the City of Emporia continues to grapple with unprecedented water main issues, the well-being of city crews tasked with repairing and maintaining the city's water infrastructure remains a top priority.
According to Communications Manager Christine Torrens, the city emphasized the importance of supporting workers as they dealt with upwards of 15 water main breaks throughout the week.
"This week, the City of Emporia's Underground Utility crew has implemented shift rotations to prevent an increase in stress levels and emotional strain among their staff," she said. "We understand the toll this continuous work can have on them, so we are taking proactive steps to ensure their mental and physical well-being."
Torrens said crews have already received "incredible support" from local agencies, businesses and residents, offering meals and refreshments during breaks.
"This outpouring of community support has been heartening and has boosted morale during these trying times," she said. "City management regularly checks in to the scene of water main breaks to not only oversee the work, but the well-being of the staff working diligently to restore services. Refreshments and meals are brought to the scene of water breaks to ensure breaks from strenuous work."
The city's infrastructure issues have been an ongoing concern throughout the week, with multiple water main breaks reported Wednesday and moving into Friday, with a water main break reported at Flint Road.
Torrens said city crews were on the scene of as many as five breaks across the city before noon Thursday, with aging infrastructure and maintence at one of the water towers the main reason for the recent rash of water main breaks.
“The city currently has one of its two water towers offline to perform maintenance on the interior of the bowl,” Torrens told The Gazette Thursday. “This has created a shift in the pressure pattern for the city’s water system and is causing fluctuations in pressure. That combined with 80 to 100-year-old pipe exploits weaknesses in the pipes and is causing breaks.”
Thursday’s water main breaks included the north side of Flint Hills Technical College, Yucca Drive, 12th Avenue and Stanton Street, the 2200 block of Redwood Drive, and 15th Avenue between West and Rural streets.
The breaks followed Wednesday’s water watch, which was issued followed a 20-inch line break on Prairie Street. Torrens said that pipe was installed in 1926.
“The watch was rescinded once the pipe was isolated,” she said. “About three hours ago it was posted that select fire hydrants are open to relieve pressure on the waterline system.”
Due to the excess pressure on water lines, Torrens said the city has opened “selected water hydrants” in order to help reduce pressure levels. Repairs have been made throughout the day.
Torrens said, in spite of the stress on city employees, there has been no increase in absenteeism or burnout in the water department.
"Our team is resilient and committed to serving our community, no matter the obstacles," she said.
Torrens said the city would be releasing information on the Peyton Street Watermain Improvements soon, and the Emporia City Commission would also be accepting bids for the Prairie Street Waterline Project in October that will span from the Water Treatment Plant to 12th Avenue along Prairie Street.
"A southeast transmission line to the industrial park area is also in development to alleviate pressure on the waterline system," she said.
The city's proactive approach, Torrens emphasized, is not only about supporting its water workers but also implementing long-term solutions to reduce the recurrence of water main breaks, ultimately ensuring a more reliable water infrastructure for Emporia's residents.
Thanks for the update. Let us know if they need any more suggestions from the general public. The water still tastes really good when it does arrive. How about a bonus for the crews in the trenches?[beam]
