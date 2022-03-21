Gas prices are declining slightly, after peaking with the start of fighting in Ukraine.
AAA reports the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Lyon County was $3.79 both Sunday and Monday. That's down two cents from last weekend.
The price in Chase County is steady, at an average $3.80. Greenwood County's price went up three cents from Sunday to Monday and now stands at $3.74.
The average price across Kansas dropped five cents in the last week, to $3.77. Diesel is also down five cents, now a $4.61.
An analysis by AAA Monday morning noted crude oil prices have fallen since the Russian “special military operation” began, but still are around $105 per barrel.
A decline in demand for gasoline also is happening. But a new AAA survey shows 42% of U.S. residents plan to take a summer vacation, no matter what the gas price is.
