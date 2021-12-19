The highest-paid workers in Lyon County are managers in architecture and engineering firms.
That's one conclusion from the 2021 Kansas Wage Survey, compiled by the state Department of Labor. The semi-annual survey is based on numbers provided by employers.
As of 2020, architectural and engineering managers had a median annual salary of $146,164. They were followed by pharmacists at $140,642 and marketing managers at $137,449.
The survey also shows Lyon County had 540 retail salespersons last year, the most of any job category. Their median income was much lower, at $22,465.
The survey also indicates Lyon County has 10 attorneys, who earned an average $92,109 last year. That put them ninth in median income, with chief executives and physical therapists earning more.
It is not clear how the coronavirus factored into the wage and job numbers.
For all of you making less than $30k, remember Republican party leader Mitch McConnell has voted against increasing the federal minimum wage 15 times, while voting to give himself a raises 6 times.
