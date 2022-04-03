When Russia attacked Ukraine, gas prices jumped. Now President Biden is releasing record amounts of petroleum, and local gas prices aren't moving much yet.
The daily survey by AAA Sunday showed the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $3.80 a gallon in Lyon County. That price is unchanged from a week ago.
The average price in Chase County also is stuck, at $3.77 a gallon. Greenwood County shows a two-cent decline to $3.78.
But the state average is lower. AAA reported it's $3.76 across Kansas, down four cents from the start of last week. Diesel fuel prices are steady at $4.76.
President Biden announced Thursday that he is authorizing the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months.
“It is by far the largest release from our national reserve in our history,” Biden said.
That sent crude oil prices lower. West Texas Intermediate stopped for the weekend at $99.27 per barrel, down more than eight dollars from Wednesday.
(1) comment
Dont get it!! Why is gas .40 cents a gallon cheaper in El Dorado at $3.48 (filled up there yesterday 4/2/22 & pretty much all gas in Emporia & the surrounding area is $3.80 +? Makes absolutely no sense!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.