If electric vehicles are the way of the future, the state of Kansas wants charging stations on your way through the Flint Hills.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced 12 “priority charging station locations” Thursday, so drivers can access at least one every 50 miles along main highways.
One KDOT priority site is along Interstate 35 in Emporia. Another is in the area of the Matfield Green service area on the Kansas Turnpike. KDOT wants the charging stations placed within five miles of the highways.
KDOT is requesting proposals from businesses to install the stations. Grant money to build them is available from the state through Volkswagen Mitigation Trust funds.
A Zoom conference for interested companies is scheduled for Tuesday. The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, December 15.
Lyon County's first electric vehicle charging ports opened in February 2020 at Emporia West Plaza on Industrial Road. The PlugShare website also shows stations at the Evergy office on East Second Avenue and Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls.
But along the turnpike, the closest charging stations outside Emporia are in Topeka and El Dorado.
(1) comment
Gotta say I love that free electricity form the evergy level 2 stations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.