Lyon County is an all-American county, when it comes to farmland ownership. Chase and Greenwood Counties are slightly less so.
An annual report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows in 2020, 2.3% of all Kansas agricultural land was owned by people outside the U.S. The percentage has grown from 0.1% in 2004.
Lyon County was not listed in a 2020 state-by-state breakdown, so it would seem no outside interests own land there. But in Chase County, 163 acres were owned by a company based in the Netherlands.
Greenwood County had 450 acres owned overseas, but the exact location is not clear. The report puts it in an “all others” category. The exceptions to that are Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
A deeper breakdown by the USDA shows the Dutch ownership in Chase County consists of one parcel with 88 cropland acres and 75 pasture acres.
Only 75 of the outside-owned acres in Greenwood County consist of farmland. The other 375 are listed as non-agricultural, but all are part of the same tract.
A report this week by InvestigateTV.com suggested the amount of international farm ownership actually could be higher, because of faulty federal government tracking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.