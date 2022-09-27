Emporia State University announced Tuesday that four alumni and friends of the university will receive the ESU Alumni Association's University Service Citation Award. The award recognizes alumni and friends of the University who have made unique and significant contributions to the University, its students and staff members.

According to a written release, the 2022 recipients of the ESU Alumni Association's University Service Citation Awards "have made unique and significant contributions to the university, its students, and staff members. This year's recipients reflect just how diverse those contributions can be."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.