Name: Susan Brinkman
Age: 54
Occupation: Juvenile Intake Officer, Small Business Owner, Incumbent City Commissioner
Why are you running for Emporia City Commission?
This is an important and engaging job. I enjoy service to my community and have the time and experience to serve with transparency, candor, and compassion.
What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that would benefit your time on the city commission should you be elected?
I have made Emporia my home for 31 years and hold degrees in Psychology, Counseling, and Art from Emporia State University. As a small business owner, I chose a chronically vacant building in our beautiful downtown and have successfully navigated local, state, and federal programs supporting small main street businesses.
I am a two-term school board member in Emporia and am completing my second year as a City Commissioner. Prior to opening my business, I worked in public mental health and as an administrator and instructor at Emporia State University for 20 years.
What are the most important issues facing the city of Emporia?
The most important issues currently facing the city are the selection of our next city manager, a balanced approach to the housing shortage, maintaining our quality-of-life amenities, and continuing with the fiscal discipline necessary to support our infrastructure.
What are your budget priorities for the city should you be elected?
We use a five-year budget process. I would like to see us work with more fidelity to bring the five-year planning into balance.
What goals do you have for the future of the city of Emporia?
As a public servant, my first goal is always to work closely with constituents and the other commissioners on common sense policy and budgeting that supports positive growth for our city. Personally, I would like to see us use the unique opportunity presented by the confluence of new leadership at the city, ESU, FHTC, USD253, the RDA, and Visit Emporia to look long term at sustainable growth.
To learn more about my background and philosophy, please visit susanbrinkman.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.