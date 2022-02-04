The Kansas Turnpike is going electric. As in places to charge electric vehicles.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced an award Friday to build to build a charging station at the Matfield Green service area. Francis Energy LLC will receive $335,104.
The state award money comes from a Volkswagen Mitigation Trust fund. Francis Energy must provide 20% of the money to build the station.
It's not clear when the charging station will be ready for use. A spokesman for Francis Energy in Tulsa, Oklahoma said the company plans to issue a statement next week.
KDOT identified 12 “priority charging station locations” last October. Matfield Green was one of them. So was Interstate 35 in the Emporia area, but no announcement was made Friday about that.
This month marks two years since Lyon County’s first electric vehicle charging ports opened at Emporia West Plaza on Industrial Road. The KDOT priority list wants a station set up within five miles of I-35.
The PlugShare website shows charging stations locally at John North Ford on U.S. 50, the Evergy office on East Second Avenue and Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls. The turnpike currently has charging stations in El Dorado and Topeka.
KDOT announced six other charging station awards Friday. One is for the Belle Plaine service area on the turnpike, while the others are along Interstate 70 from Oakley to Maple Hill.
