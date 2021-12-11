More than 35 years after it opened, the disaster that some warned could occur at the Wolf Creek Generating Station has yet to happen. But the nuclear power plant located in Burlington is prepared should an “unlikely” emergency situation ever occur.
“An emergency at Wolf Creek, although unlikely, is possible.” So begins a 2021 preparedness information guide from the plant operators, Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, released this week.
“We print a calendar, and we have that inside a calendar for all folks within 10 miles of the plant,” Communications Director Justin Daily said Thursday.
The seven-page document admits problems with pumps, pipes or valves could lead to the point where “radioactive materials could be released into the environment.”
That was a concern in the 1970s and 1980s as the Wolf Creek Generating Station was built in Coffey County. News of the Three Mile Island meltdown and leak in Pennsylvania led to protests and legal challenges across Kansas.
Wolf Creek opened in 1985, one year before the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in what is now Ukraine. But the Kansas nuclear power plant is comparatively quiet.
“It’s continuing to run reliably,” Daily said.
Its third quarter performance this year showed no difficulties, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The most recent inspection of the station in June found one “violation of very low security significance,” online NRC documents show.
Lyon County is part of the evacuation plan for Wolf Creek. If an emergency occurs and no advice is given to shelter in place, people should go to Neosho Rapids Grade School for “monitoring, registration and evacuee decontamination if needed.”
“Patients in hospitals and residents in nursing homes will be taken to Emporia,” the preparedness guide says.
A second reception center for evacuees would be set up in Yates Center. Daily said the plans have had “very little change, day to day, year to year.”
While no serious radiation leaks have occurred, Wolf Creek has experienced some concerning moments.
A fire in an emergency diesel generator room led to a partial evacuation of the plant for several hours in 2014. Then a small water leak in 2016 led to a shutdown.
The plant then dealt with an attack by online hackers in May 2017, aimed at corporate computers. The plant reported no problems with operations.
Headaches also developed from circuit breaker failure and troubled failed air conditioning units in 2013.
The NRC proposed a $232,000 fine against the operators in December 2018, after an employee said the plant put him on paid administrative leave for reporting a safety concern.
That ended several months later when the plant “agreed to complete additional corrective actions and enhancements,” NRC documents show.
Looking ahead, Daily said Wolf Creek will have a scheduled outage in the fall of 2022 for refueling.
“We do that every 18 months,”he explained..
Wolf Creek has a license from the NRC to operate through March 2045.
The new preparedness guide is posted on the Wolf Creek Nuclear website. It encourages people to have an evacuation kit ready, including important documents and medicines. Details on what to include are available at Ready.gov.
Farmers are encouraged to contact the Coffey County Agricultural Extension Office for guidance about care for livestock.
