The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is still working on plans to open a 24/7 child care center in the former Maynard Early Childhood Center this week, despite losing out on a grant through the state. 

Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund announced funding awards to 52 statewide organizations for the purpose of creating new, sustainable, high-quality licensed child care slots across the state and accelerating capacity-building in support of families, businesses, and economic development on Tuesday.

Ril

What!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. Emporia didn't get picked to get free money? Oh well, it shouldn't be a problem. Just let the overtaxed property owners fund this bottomless pit. Problem solved.

