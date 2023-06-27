The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is still working on plans to open a 24/7 child care center in the former Maynard Early Childhood Center this week, despite losing out on a grant through the state.
Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund announced funding awards to 52 statewide organizations for the purpose of creating new, sustainable, high-quality licensed child care slots across the state and accelerating capacity-building in support of families, businesses, and economic development on Tuesday.
The grants are part of the Child Care Capacity Accelerator grant program, which was designed to advance the rapid development of additional child care slots statewide. The program will provide $43,593,294 in grant funding, which will create 4,211 new child care slots across the state.
The Emporia Chamber was not among the list of awardees, but president and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the state accelerator grant is not the only funding that has been sought.
"We are still waiting to hear back on another grant that we applied for," she said in an email. "I have several meetings this week in which we are discussing next steps. We should be hearing about the other grant soon."
The USD 253 Board of Education approved the sale of the former Maynard building to the Chamber of Commerce in April. The accepted bid, in the amount of $265,000, was contingent on the Chamber receiving funding to renovate the property, including $45,000 from ChildCare Aware, $1.8 million from the Kansas Department of Children and Families and two separate Kansas Children’s Cabinet Child Care Accelerator grants in the amount of $450,000 and almost $2 million, respectively.
What!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. Emporia didn't get picked to get free money? Oh well, it shouldn't be a problem. Just let the overtaxed property owners fund this bottomless pit. Problem solved.
