Some people want the minimum wage increased to $15 per hour. The median wage in Lyon County is almost there now.
A new report by The Arnold Group shows the median hourly wage in the first quarter of this year was $14.94. Pay ranges from a low of $10.68 to a high of $20.52.
But the report notes those wages “still reflect 2020 salary survey data.” It notes wage pressure s built through last year and the first quarter of this year.
Most counties around Lyon County have higher median salaries. Chase County stands at $16.09, while Coffey County is at $20.83. Only Greenwood County is lower, at $13.32.
The Lyon County unemployment rate stood at 2.6% in March. The report shows 629 positions in the county was posted on Indeed.com, while 441 workers were unemployed.
The report also reveals 36,000 Kansans quit their jobs in January. That's 2.5% of the workforce, or 5,000 more than in January 2021. The statewide unemployment rate in March was 2.5%.
