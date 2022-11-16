If your calendar is marked for Marshalls this weekend, make other plans.
The new store at Emporia Pavilions will not open Sunday, as promoted. It won't be open on Black Friday, either.
“It's going to be delayed until after the first of the year,” city special projects coordinator Jim Witt said Wednesday after checking his source on the project.
The Marshalls website promoted a Sunday grand opening on its website two weeks ago. But a check Wednesday afternoon found that was gone.
In fact, the new Emporia location no longer shows up in a store locator search. The closest Marshalls stores to Emporia are in Manhattan and northeast Wichita.
“Marshalls is still on,” Witt assured. “I was told it was a supply chain issue regarding construction material.”
Witt added that the delay is not the city's fault, because all necessary approvals for the department store have been made.
Spencer Thomson with Emporia Land Development warned two weeks ago that November 20 was a “hoped-for” opening date, but construction delays could be a factor.
That's not the only retail drama at Emporia Pavilions right now.
"Shoe Show should be open by Black Friday,” Witt said.
A Shoe Department store in Chanute is the closest one that the chain has to Emporia.
