As Labor Day approaches, Lyon County workers earn an average $19.68 per hour, or $40,944 per year.
Those numbers are a small part of the 2022 Kansas Wage Survey, compiled by the Kansas Department of Labor.
Using 2021 figures, the average starting pay for entry-level workers was $10.69 per hour. New restaurant attendants and “bartender helpers” were the lowest, at $7.99.
Not many jobs in Lyon County have salaries in the $100,000 range. Chief executives are at the top, earning an average $139,300.
Other high-paying positions include pharmacists, at an average $117,992, nurse practitioners at more than $112,000 and industrial production managers at more than $103,000.
But the income for Lyon County pharmacists last year was down more than 16% from 2020. The average then was $140,642.
The average income of Chase County workers is slightly lower than Lyon County, at $19.32 per hour. But the average entry-level paycheck is higher, at $11.69.
Greenwood County's average income overall is $19.76 per hour, with an entry-level job paying $10.56.
All counties in the Emporia area are below the statewide average. Workers across Kansas earn an average $23.88 per hour, or $49,680 per year.
The averages are computed based on data provided by employers.
