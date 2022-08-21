Emporia rest stop on Turnpike

A walkway connects the two parts of the Emporia Service Area on the Kansas Turnpike. The turnpike is seeking proposals for new restaurants in Emporia and Matfield Green.

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year.

The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.

